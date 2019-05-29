WeQ acquires and rebrands Booster Studios to branch into publishing

The mobile advertising company WeQ has acquired Helix Madness dev Booster Studios and rebranded it as WeQ Studios to expand into mobile game publishing.

In a press release, the company says that WeQ Studios aims to use the advertising experience of its parent company along with the acquired studio’s own knowledge to publish both first and third-party “hyper-casual” games.

A handful of unnamed developers have already signed on to publish with the company, and WeQ Studios says its goal is to work with devs of all sizes to launch, market, and grow games at scale.

“WeQ Studios leverages our market expertise in mobile advertising to offer premium player acquisition and industry knowledge, which enables our partners to get discovered while they focus on what they do best: create great mobile games,” said WeQ managing director Markus Malti. “This combination of gaming talent and advertising expertise ensures our partners’ success.”