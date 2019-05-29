AIAS Foundation scholarship and mentorship applications close this week

Submissions for the AIAS Foundation’s annual scholarship and mentorship programs close this week, leaving students and game devs in the early stages of their career only a few more days to apply for consideration for either.

Both programs close submissions on May 31, with the scholarships targeting both graduate and undergraduate students while the mentorship program is aimed at offering support to recent grads in the first two years of their careers.

Three scholarships are being offered this year: The Randy Pausch Scholarship aimed at game development students interested in art, animation, programming, engineering, game direction, game design, sound design and music composition; the Mark Beaumont Scholarship for students moving towards business-minded game dev careers in management, law, marketing, public relations, and business development; and the WomenIn Scholarship to support the education and professional development of women in game development.

The WomenIn Scholarship and the Mark Beaumont Scholarship are also supporting the mentorship program aimed at graduated developers as well. Applications and requirements for both the scholarship and mentorship programs are up on the AIAS Foundation website.

Students selected for scholarship receive tuition reimbursement, while the program aimed at early professionals offers its applicants a travel stipend for a video game conference. Both programs also give applicants a chance to participate in a mentorship program at the 2020 DICE Summit as well.

The AIAS Foundation is also still accepting mentorship applications from devs across all disciplines and levels of experience. Those interested can apply here.