Get a job: Yacht Club Games is hiring a Marketing/Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Job Description

Yacht Club Games is looking for a Marketing/Community Manager to join the team and serve as the link between Yacht Club’s teams and Shovel Knight players and fans while engaging and empathizing with all stakeholders!

Company Description

Founded in 2013, our goal is to create gameplay-first titles that will both tug at your heartstrings and delight you with levity and charm. The team strives to create games that everyone can play and enjoy.

After launching the company with a wildly successful Kickstarter, the team at Yacht Club Games released their first game, Shovel Knight, to worldwide critical and commercial success. With multiple Game of the Year awards and releases across all major platforms, Shovel Knight has become a major sensation. But we’re just getting started!

Yacht Club Games currently works from a sunny office located in Marina Del Rey, California.



Responsibilities

Monitor, listen, and respond to fans on social media as the voice of Yacht Club Games.

Spearhead the creation of social media, website, video, press materials, and other marketing content.

Have fluency and encyclopedic knowledge of Shovel Knight and all aspects of Yacht Club Games’ brands.

Create new marketing initiatives, be the driving force behind these new ideas and bringing them to fruition.

Engage with fans of all Yacht Club Games products at conventions and other events.

Implement and maintain content editorial calendars across all relevant social-media communities and external press.

Grow audience across social platforms and other marketing ventures, establishing KPIs and reporting on a regular basis.

Provide ongoing insight into the Shovel Knight fan community on an ad hoc and ongoing basis.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent; or five years related experience/training; or combination of education and experience.

5+ years in games community management and marketing.

Demonstrates proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects ).

Possesses an understanding of Digital Asset Production and experience in preparing files for Print & Web marketing.

Strong written and verbal skills.

Highly motivated self-starter with strong time-management skills.

Exhibits creativity and immersion across social media. Has an editorial lens and ability to cultivate identity and tone across platforms.

Demonstrates excellent social customer service techniques - empathy, patience, advocacy, and conflict resolution.

Excellent ability to distill and communicate goings-on in the community to the larger Shovel Knight team.

Experienced in event planning.

Interest in a wide variety of games and genres- willing to play and have in-depth knowledge of everything Yacht Club Games makes.

Have the ability to work on-site in the Yacht Club Games office in Marina del Rey, California.Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them

Perks

Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!

Working in our beautiful penthouse office located on the Marina in Los Angeles!

Free onsite parking if needed.

Fully stocked kitchen with unlimited snacks! Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.