May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
Video: A Dream Daddy dev's survival guide for terminally online indies

May 29, 2019 | By Staff
May 29, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, indie dev Leighton Gray talks about how to weather success (and failure) by cultivating a healthier relationship with the internet based on her experience releasing Dream Daddy, the charming dad dating sim she co-created and shipped in 2017.

This is a great talk for indies to watch because, as Gray points out, a modern game developer's biggest asset and most towering obstacle is probably the internet.

And especially as an indie, you don't have the luxury of just logging off when things get overwhelming; in her talk, Gray shares what she learned about how to avoid being overwhelmed, and what to do to stay sane while making games in a post-internet world. 

If you didn't catch it live at GDC earlier this year, good news: Gray's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

