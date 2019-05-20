Video: A Dream Daddy dev's survival guide for terminally online indies

In this 2019 GDC session, indie dev Leighton Gray talks about how to weather success (and failure) by cultivating a healthier relationship with the internet based on her experience releasing Dream Daddy, the charming dad dating sim she co-created and shipped in 2017.

This is a great talk for indies to watch because, as Gray points out, a modern game developer's biggest asset and most towering obstacle is probably the internet.

And especially as an indie, you don't have the luxury of just logging off when things get overwhelming; in her talk, Gray shares what she learned about how to avoid being overwhelmed, and what to do to stay sane while making games in a post-internet world.

If you didn't catch it live at GDC earlier this year, good news: Gray's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

