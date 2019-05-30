Detroit: Become Human , Nintendo Labo among Games for Change Awards finalists

Games for Change has listed the games up for honors in its 2019 Games for Change Awards and introduced a pair of new awards coming to this year’s show.

All in all, 20 games have been nominated so far across six different categories: Best Gameplay, Most Innovative, Most Significant Impact, Best Learning Game, and new categories Best Student Game and Best XR for Change Experience.

All of those finalists are also eligible for Game of the Year, an award that honors a game that best represents the spirit of all categories.

This year will also see High Education Video Game Alliance VP Lindsey Grace awarded the Vanguard Award as well as Ubisoft awarded with the inaugural Games For Change Industry Leadership Award for its “long track record of developing games and initiatives for education and social good.”

Winners are set to be announced at Games for Change on June 18. The nominees for each category can be found below, though the finalists for the Best XR for Change award are due to be announced next month.

Best Student Game

Prism (Yidi Zhu, Dan Wolpow, Ridima Ramesh, Yutian Zheng, and Xueyang Wang)

Healing Spaces (Gabriela Purri R. Gomes)

Rayha's Poem (The Rayha's Poem Team)

In Loving Memory (Issac Lim)

Best Gameplay

The Stillness of the Wind (Coyan Cardenas, Memory of God)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)

GRIS (Nomada Studio)

Florence (Mountains)

Most Innovative

Tendar (Tendar Claws)

One Hand Clapping (Bad Dream Games)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo)

Discovery Tour by Assassin's Creed: Ancient Egypt (Ubisoft)

Most Significant Impact

Can't Wait to Learn Uganda (War Child Holland)

UNICEF Kid Power (Teravision Technology, Teravision Games and 42 Mate)

Rispek Danis (Jennifer Ann's Group)

My Memory of Us (Juggler Games)

Best Learning Game