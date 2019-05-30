Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Iron Maiden are suing Ion Maiden dev 3D Realms for trademark infringement

May 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden are suing game developer 3D Realms for trademark infringement. 

As reported by The Guardian, the band claims the studio's first-person shooter Ion Maiden is an "incredibly blatant" infringement on their Iron Maiden trademark, and are demanding $2 million in damages. 

The group believes the game's title will confuse consumers, and is "nearly identical to the Iron Maiden trademark in appearance, sound, and overall commercial impression."

They also posit that Ion Maiden's protagonist, Shelly Harrison, is a clear nod to the band's bassist Steve Harris, and suggest the game's skull bomb icon is based on their famous skeleton mascot, Eddie. 

Addressing the issue on Twitter, 3D Realms suggested the lawsuit is full of "frivolous claims" that anyone ho has played Ion Maiden would find unbelievable. The studio said it will review its options once it has received official notice of the lawsuit and will make any necessary decisions at the appropriate time. 

For now, development on Ion Maiden will continue as planned, with 3D Realms explaining the entire dev team is "working diligently" on the Early Access title.

