Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass to Windows PC

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass to PC, but plans to tweak the subscription service to meet the specific needs of PC players and game developers.

The PC version of Xbox Game Pass will grant players unlimited access to a curated library of over 100 games on Windows 10, from notable developers and publishers including Bethesda, Deep Silver, Sega, Paradox Interactive, and Devolver Digital.

Just as it does on consoles, Microsoft intends to bring games from Xbox Games Studios to Game Pass for PC on launch day, allowing players to access big-name releases from the word go.

Xbox Game Pass for PC members will also receive discounts of up to 20 percent in the Microsoft Store on titles currently in the Game Pass library, and additional discounts of up to 10 percent on related DLC and add-ons.

On the development front, Microsoft also wants to encourage more creators to bring their games to Windows 10, and so will be enabling full support for native Win32 games on the Microsoft Store for Windows PC.

"This will unlock more options for developers and gamers alike, allowing for the customization and control they’ve come to expect from the open Windows gaming ecosystem," commented Xbox chief, Phil Spencer.

"When I think about the role we play as a company to support and evolve gaming on Windows, it’s critical that we make decisions that reinforce the open nature of the PC, focusing on how best to unite players on all devices around the games they love. That philosophy will guide us as we introduce new ways to discover and play games on Windows."

The company has promised to share more details about Game Pass for PC and its broader plan for games on Windows 10 at E3.