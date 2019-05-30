Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Games on the Google Play Store now required to disclose loot box odds

Games on the Google Play Store now required to disclose loot box odds

May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Google announced a handful of new rules that Android developers must abide by to launch a game on its official storefront yesterday, including one that requires developers to disclose the odds for any “randomized virtual items” ahead of purchase.

The Developer Policy Center’s monetization and ads section now says that “apps offering mechanisms to receive randomized virtual items from a purchase (i.e. 'loot boxes') must clearly disclose the odds of receiving those items in advance of purchase.”

It’s a move that comes when loot boxes as a monetization mechanic are under a great deal of scrutiny. A US Senator introduced a bill just last week that aims to ban non-cosmetic loot boxes (and other “pay to win” design and mechanics) in games playable by children, and prior to that the FTC scheduled a public workshop for August to discuss different topics and issues surrounding loot boxes.

Publicly disclosing the odds for loot box drops and giving players a better idea of their chances for getting a desirable item for their purchase is something individual developers have already done in response to that ongoing loot box conversation. Rocket League dev Psyonix, for instance, disclosed the rarity rates for its Rocket League Crates last summer, while other games like FIFA 19 and Dota 2 have added similar disclosures in the past year.

Related Jobs

Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[05.30.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.29.19]
Software Developer - Unity
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.29.19]
Rendering Core Technology Engineer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[05.29.19]
Senior Cloud Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image