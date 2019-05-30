Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings cross-platform play to the series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings cross-platform play to the series

May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest game in its long-running series will be able to be played “across PC and console through cross-play support.”

That marks the first time a Call of Duty title has bridged the platform gap and allowed players on different platforms to play online together and against one another, something Infinity Ward co-studio head and creative director Patrick Kelly says aims to “unite the community.”

More and more multiplayer games have been endeavoring to bring cross-platform play into the mix, with recent releases like Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless even going so far as to hit consoles with full cross-play between PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 at launch. While many developers have been willing to open up their multiplayer games to players on all platforms, reluctance from PlayStation made true crossplay difficult until recently.

Earlier on, multiplatform games like Fortnite only offered cross-platform play between select platforms, a mix that notably kept PlayStation 4 players from competing against those on other consoles. The company has since agreed to allow select developers to enable console-to-console cross-platform play, but some devs still say the company has been less than cooperative.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.29.19]
Rendering Core Technology Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.29.19]
Technical Animator
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.28.19]
Marketing / Community Manager
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.28.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image