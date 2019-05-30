Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings cross-platform play to the series

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest game in its long-running series will be able to be played “across PC and console through cross-play support.”

That marks the first time a Call of Duty title has bridged the platform gap and allowed players on different platforms to play online together and against one another, something Infinity Ward co-studio head and creative director Patrick Kelly says aims to “unite the community.”

More and more multiplayer games have been endeavoring to bring cross-platform play into the mix, with recent releases like Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless even going so far as to hit consoles with full cross-play between PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 at launch. While many developers have been willing to open up their multiplayer games to players on all platforms, reluctance from PlayStation made true crossplay difficult until recently.

Earlier on, multiplatform games like Fortnite only offered cross-platform play between select platforms, a mix that notably kept PlayStation 4 players from competing against those on other consoles. The company has since agreed to allow select developers to enable console-to-console cross-platform play, but some devs still say the company has been less than cooperative.