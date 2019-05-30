Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Report: VR/AR company Leap Motion sold to UltraHaptics for $30 million

Report: VR/AR company Leap Motion sold to UltraHaptics for $30 million

May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR

Newsbrief: Leap Motion, the AR and VR technology company behind the open-source North Star AR headset, has reportedly been purchased by the UK-based firm UltraHaptics for $30 million.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed the sale to The Wall Street Journal, though the acquisition has yet to be officially announced. Leap Motion’s engineering staff and co-founder Dave Holz will reportedly join UltraHaptics following the sale, while co-founder Michael Buckward is said to be leaving the company.  

The Wall Street Journal also notes that Leap Motion’s $30 million price tag is roughly a tenth of the company’s valuation from only a few years back. Further back, Apple had reportedly tried to make an offer for the company as well. According to 9 to 5 Mac, the iPhone maker approached Leap Motion as recently as 2018 and offered between $30 million and $50 million for the company, but the deal fell through.

