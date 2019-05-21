Get a job: Harmonix is hiring a Senior Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Harmonix is seeking an experienced network-focused software engineer to join our team developing in-house backend services for our titles in development. As an integral part of our game development teams, you will work closely with designers and gameplay engineers to build out online functionality for brand new music-based games across multiple platforms.

This is a senior, experienced role. As such, you'll have the flexibility to help define and extend our (already modern) technology stack. It also comes with a mentorship component; you'll help direct a team of 3-5 network programmers, making sure they're growing as engineers and supporting the company across our various projects.

This position will report to the Technical Director. Harmonix is an independent game development studio that has been developing music entertainment experiences for over 20 years. We've created major franchises like Rock Band and Dance Central, and we've got the next one cooking behind the scenes. Come help us make the next great music game.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement and maintain scalable backend services to support online features of Harmonix’s upcoming game titles.

Work closely with gameplay engineers to ensure interoperability and fulfilled requirements

Plan and run load and stress testing; optimize as needed

Plan and execute deployment of fixes and new functionality into live environments

Create tools to monitor, manage and debug online functionality

Desired (Not Required!) Qualifications:

A college degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field

Experience with a web application framework (such as Django or Rails)

5+ years of experience with server-side scripting languages (such as Python or Ruby)

5+ years of experience developing network systems and architectures

A deep understanding of object-oriented programming, design, and code portability

Experience architecting SQL database schemas

Experience with NoSQL data stores

Experience with PC, console, and/or mobile network backend development

Experience with technical and career-growth management

Harmonix is an equal opportunity employer. EOE/M/F/AAP

Harmonix is committed to inclusive excellence and strives to create the finest interactive music experiences in the world through the collaboration of diverse, talented individuals. We encourage women, people of color, and applicants from the LGBTQI+ community to apply.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.