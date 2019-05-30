Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GameStop COO and CFO Rob Lloyd steps down amid executive shuffle

May 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: GameStop chief operating officer and chief financial officer Rob Lloyd is departing the company, a move that comes amid a mild executive reshuffling at the retailer.

Lloyd spent nearly 23 years at GameStop and served as the company’s CFO since 2010. He picked up the responsibilities of COO on top of that in 2018, and will remain with the company until the end of June to help with the leadership transition.

Following his departure, GameStop is eliminating the COO role entirely and creating two others in its place: chief merchandising officer and chief customer officer.

Those two positions are set to be filled by previous chief marketing officer Frank Hamlin (now GameStop's chief customer officer) and former Tile Shop board member Chirs Homeister (now GameStop's chief merchandising officer). James Bell, former Wok Holdings CFO, meanwhile, steps into Lloyd’s former position as GameStop’s CFO.

In a press release, recently appointed CEO George Sherman said that the changes aim to “advance GameStop’s transformation as we work to position the company for the future and bring gaming culture and experiences to life in every community.”

