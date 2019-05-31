Former Gearbox VP joins Nintendo to lead developer and publisher relations

Former Gearbox vice president John Vignocchi has joined Nintendo of America to take charge of the company's developer and publisher relations team.

Vignocchi spent just seven months at Gearbox, having joined the Borderlands developer as an executive producer back in October 2018 to work on a new franchise.

Prior to that, he worked at Disney Interactive studios for seven years, starting out as a development director before being named vice president of production in 2012.

In his new role at Nintendo, Vignocchi explained he'll be driving developer and publisher relations across North America, and will be serving under the newly appointed Doug Bowser -- who replaced Reggie Fils-Amie as Nintendo of America president back in April.

“I plan to help continue the tradition of building memories through Nintendo that will last a lifetime. I certainly have a lifetime of them already and can’t wait to make more," said Vignocchi. "I’m humbled by this dream opportunity and will work tirelessly to bring you the best that I can."