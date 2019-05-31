Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 31, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 31, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 31, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo brings Labo VR support to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

May 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Video

Nintendo has brought support for its Labo VR goggles to another flagship Switch game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now gives its players a way to watch and play certain matchups in virtual reality by using the craftable VR goggles from a recent Nintendo Labo kit.

Nintendo Labo offers a look at how the Switch's more unique features can be put to creative use to create some non-traditional game experiences, and rolling out Labo Kit support for its first-party games is another way the company is highlighting those potential uses.

Nintendo’s foray into console-powered VR launched last month as a standalone experience that, with a little cardboard and specialized lenses, lets Switch owners transform their console into a VR headset. It has since brought VR modes to popular Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate VR mode is a bit more of a surprise launch.

Starting today, players that own that game and a VR Kit can play Smash in VR, though Nintendo notes that this only includes playing single-player matches or spectating CPU matches across select levels.

Shortly after the launch of its first Labo kits, Nintendo announced that the steering wheel setup would be compatible with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and said support for more games was on the way. What makes Labo VR different, however, is that Unity has recently announced that its game development engine supports Labo VR, meaning game devs can use the resources on Nintendo's developer portal to create their own projects for the kit. 

Related Jobs

Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[05.30.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.29.19]
Rendering Core Technology Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.29.19]
Technical Animator
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[05.28.19]
Marketing / Community Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image