Video: The things I wish I knew before becoming an art director

In this 2017 GDC session, veteran art director Denis Rogic presents nine major lessons drawn from the mistakes he made as an art director so that you can learn from them -- and hopefully avoid some similar misstep!

When Rogic was promoted to art director, he had no clue what was waiting for him. He learned he needed to acquire a completely new, social skillset.

While not all of his lessons learned are art-related, they made his work so much easier that he considers them essential to run an artistic team. He gave a great talk and if you missed it live, no worries -- you can now watch Rogic's talk free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.