Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 31, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 31, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 31, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The things I wish I knew before becoming an art director

May 31, 2019 | By Staff
May 31, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, veteran art director Denis Rogic presents nine major lessons drawn from the mistakes he made as an art director so that you can learn from them -- and hopefully avoid some similar misstep!

When Rogic was promoted to art director, he had no clue what was waiting for him. He learned he needed to acquire a completely new, social skillset.

While not all of his lessons learned are art-related, they made his work so much easier that he considers them essential to run an artistic team. He gave a great talk and if you missed it live, no worries -- you can now watch Rogic's talk free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.27.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.26.19]
QA Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.24.19]
System Designer (Player Progression)
CCP
CCP — Reykjavik, Iceland
[05.22.19]
Production Director - EVE Online


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image