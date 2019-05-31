Get a job: Sanzaru Games, Legends of Learning, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: London, England

The “Dinosaurs & Robots” (working title) project, under the co-creative direction of The Almeida and Factory 42, will combine the latest mixed reality technology from Magic Leap with immersive theatre to create two separate adventure game visitor experiences, exploring multi-sensory and truly interactive worlds. In the iconic rooms of the Natural History Museum and Science Museum, visitors will play the role of detectives and meet and interact with a cast of digital characters, from androids and artificial intelligences to velociraptors and fossils.

The project is led by Factory 42, creators of the multi-award winning interactive virtual reality experience Hold The World with Sir David Attenborough at the Natural History Museum, in conjunction with Sky.

Join a world-class creative team that includes some of the UK’s leading theatre directors, computer game designers and developers, 3D audio, multi-sensory technologists, animators, graphic designers, writers, actors, artists and researchers collaborating with museum curators and academics.

Location: Prague, Czech Republic​

As the Lead Game Designer you will fill a critical leadership role across these disciplines, and in the development of VBS3 and related products. You will become the ultimate expert on the game, with all its virtues and flaws, and will shape future projects which will be worked on by the development teams.

Our Technical Game Designers work as part of cross-functional teams, and fill a unique role as a “jack of all trades”. They blend strong coding knowledge with traditional game design and other soft-skills such as teamwork, communication, and the ability to think in terms of usability, player-experience and training value. Meanwhile, our UI/UX Designers act as “mercenaries” that own the UX process across multiple teams and projects.

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a rendering core technology engineer to Work alongside Technical Directors to determine development guidelines, asset guidelines and best practices to push the limits of mobile hardware rendering, Establish a close working relationship with artistic leadership to determine and fine tune asset limitations in a mobile rendering environment, and more as part of its California-based team.

Location: Washington D.C.

Through an innovative marketplace of educational games, Legends of Learning has created a captive audience of almost 2 million students in over 25 thousand schools and our audience is growing very fast! To capitalize on this guaranteed audience we have put together a top notch game development team to work on an all new at home gaming experience. We are looking for a Unity UI/UX programmer with a passion for delivering high quality player experiences for our all new home game. You will work closely with our lead designer and game development team to build UI elements and deliver high quality player experiences centered on excellent game feel.