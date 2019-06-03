Dragon Quest Walk is a Pokemon Go-style AR game from Square Enix

Square Enix will enter the augmented reality (AR) arms race later this year with the launch of new AR title, Dragon Quest Walk.

Much like the recently announced Minecraft Earth, Dragon Quest Walk evidently takes a few cues from the uber-popular Pokemon Go, which has shown the value of AR games by earning over $1.8 billion in revenue for developer Niantic, and will let players explore the real world in search of creatures to battle and enemies to challenge.

According to the game's Japanese website (translated by Gematsu) players will also be able to begin quests by finding landmarks dotted around the world, and will have the ability to build and customize their own personal room using furniture and items obtained on their adventures.

"Dragon Quest Walk is a location services-based game for smartphones. Become the protagonist and walk around the real world, which was become the world of Dragon Quest, to move forward on your adventure in an RPG like no Dragon Quest before it," reads the official description.

"Walk the fields and talk to the townspeople while moving forward on your quest. Battle against various monsters, grow, prepare your equipment, and even challenge formidable enemies."

Although a concrete release date hasn't been revealed, we know the iOS and Android title will arrive later this year in Japan, with a closed beta due to start on June 11.