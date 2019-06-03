Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dragon Quest Walk is a Pokemon Go-style AR game from Square Enix

June 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, Video

Square Enix will enter the augmented reality (AR) arms race later this year with the launch of new AR title, Dragon Quest Walk

Much like the recently announced Minecraft EarthDragon Quest Walk evidently takes a few cues from the uber-popular Pokemon Go, which has shown the value of AR games by earning over $1.8 billion in revenue for developer Niantic, and will let players explore the real world in search of creatures to battle and enemies to challenge. 

According to the game's Japanese website (translated by Gematsu) players will also be able to begin quests by finding landmarks dotted around the world, and will have the ability to build and customize their own personal room using furniture and items obtained on their adventures.

"Dragon Quest Walk is a location services-based game for smartphones. Become the protagonist and walk around the real world, which was become the world of Dragon Quest, to move forward on your adventure in an RPG like no Dragon Quest before it," reads the official description. 

"Walk the fields and talk to the townspeople while moving forward on your quest. Battle against various monsters, grow, prepare your equipment, and even challenge formidable enemies."

Although a concrete release date hasn't been revealed, we know the iOS and Android title will arrive later this year in Japan, with a closed beta due to start on June 11.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.31.19]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Elvenar
Legends of Learning
Legends of Learning — Washington, DC, District of Columbia, United States
[05.30.19]
Game UI Programmer (Relocation to DC available)
Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[05.30.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.29.19]
Software Developer - Unity


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image