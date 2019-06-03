Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 3, 2019
June 3, 2019
June 3, 2019
Apple's tvOS 13 and iOS 13 will support PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers

June 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
A coming Apple TV update will bring support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers to this fall's tvOS 13 update, a move announced early on in the company’s WWDC 2019 keynote.

The announcement was one of many improvements headed toward tvOS, and one that likely aims to support the coming launch of Apple Arcade on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

That service is due to launch this fall as a subscription-based library of premium games on Apple platforms, including some developed exclusively for Apple Arcade.

Update: Following Apple's keynote, the preview page for iOS 13 revealed that iPhone owners will be able to use their Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controllers with their devices once the OS update officially launches as well.

