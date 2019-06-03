Niantic is ending Apple Watch support for Pokemon Go

Newsbrief: Pokemon Go developer Niantic is ending support for the mobile game’s Apple Watch app next month, noting that updates to the game itself have made the app redundant.

A support article covering the subject notes that Pokemon Go will no longer connect to Apple Watches after July 1, 2019.

Support for the wearable was announced back in late 2016 and, at the time, the feature made it possible for Pokemon Go players to track movement and make progress in-game without having the iOS app open. As of the game’s Adventure Sync update, however, Pokemon Go itself is able to handle that tracking in the background, meaning that many of the features offered by the Apple Watch app are no longer necessary.