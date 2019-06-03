Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Studio MDHR's Cuphead is launching for Tesla cars

June 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Studio MDHR has created a version of its cartoony platformer Cuphead that is playable on a Tesla’s built-in touchscreen and expects the game to launch for Model 3, Model S, and Model X cars later this summer.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted last month that the company was in the process of making its vehicles compatible with games created in Unity and Unreal Engine, and Cuphead’s impending Tesla release looks to be the result of that effort.

The announcement comes via IGN writer Ryan McCaffery’s podcast Ride the Lightning, where Musk mentioned the teams have gotten Cuphead up and running on Tesla cars. Only a few early levels will be playable due to storage restrictions, but, as long as the vehicle is in park, Tesla owners should be able to play Cuphead on their car’s display using a USB controller.

Studio MDHR’s Maja Moldenhauer tells IGN that the company reached out to them about potentially porting Cuphead to cars, and that the team was on board as long as the Tesla version could keep up the framerate and precise controls necessary for the platformer.

Following its launch this summer, Cuphead will join the rank of games like Asteroids and Lunar Lander as games playable on Teslas.

