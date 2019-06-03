Apple's ARKit 3 offers real-time people occlusion and motion capture

WWDC 2019 brought with it a handful of new AR developments from Apple, including an updated version of ARKit that includes better real-time tracking of human bodies in AR.

Apple’s augmented reality-focused ARKit 3 is introducing two big additions this time around, both of which deal with how well ARKit-powered apps can track human movement.

The first, people occlusion, allows people to walk through a space and have AR-based objects remain stationary in front of or behind them as they do so. The other, motion capture, detects a person’s movements in real time and allows those to be used as input into an AR app or game.

Alongside that, Apple also announced the new, high-level framework RealityKit intended to let devs use photo-realistic rendering, camera effects, animations, physics and more in their AR creations as well as a program called Reality Composer to quickly prototype and create AR experiences. Apple’s developer portal has more info on those two additions, as well as other features found in ARKit 3.