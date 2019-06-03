Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a Frontend Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Our agile cross-functional team is searching for a Frontend Developer who will implement features and most importantly, share the passion for our games! Bring your knowledge of Haxe Development and your communicational approach of finding solutions to provide the best user experience for our players.

Your mission:

You contribute to the continuous development and improvement of one of our keystone games

You develop new features and improve existing game features with a strong focus on UI and UX

You are part of the whole feature development lifecycle with a commitment to quality results

You collaborate closely with Game Designers and Artists to implement new game features for our Flash and HTML5 browser clients

Your profile:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or a comparable education

Working experience in game development, ideally on browser games

Several years of experience with either Haxe / AS3 or JS

A good eye for details and a passion for implementing UI and UX

Working experience with MVC frameworks

Well-versed in design patterns and software architecture

Experience with writing browser automation tests

Know your way around popular scripting languages (Python / Bash / Groovy)

Solution-oriented and efficient style of work

Team player and a good communicator with fluent English language skills

A proactive and motivated individual with a willingness to learn

Passion for online strategy games and knowledge of relevant game mechanics

Why join us?

Be part of a great international team in a healthy and stable growing company

Choose your preferred device (Linux, Mac or even Windows) to set-up your favorite workplace

We actively support your further development and give you all needed resources to evaluate new technologies and participate in open source communities

We provide additional training budget to spend on attending conferences, taking hard skill courses or improve your soft skills as well as purchasing books

Our career model is set up equally for an expert in a technical career or a management path

Use opportunities to make your code open source and show your achievements at international conferences

We offer competitive compensation with benefits like relocation support, company gym, smartphone or tablet, company bikes, rooftop terrace with BBQ and much more

Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Frontend Developer? We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter, CV, and references) as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Maximilian Kaeding would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

InnoGames, based in Hamburg, is one of the leading developers and publishers of online games with more than 200 million registered players around the world. Currently, more than 400 people from 30 nations are working in the Hamburg-based headquarters. We have been characterized by dynamic growth ever since the company was founded in 2007. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.