June 5, 2019
See how XR is shaping the future of architecture at XRDC 2019

See how XR is shaping the future of architecture at XRDC 2019

June 5, 2019 | By Staff
June 5, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, XRDC

One of the most invigorating aspects of attending a cross-discipline professional conference like XRDC is seeing how creative visionaries in other industries are using the same tech you are to do incredible things in healthcare, media, journalism, and more.

For example, SHoP Architects' Christopher Morse will be delivering a talk on "XR Development for Architecture" at XRDC this October that promises an inside look at how different AR and VR technologies are being integrated into architects' design processes.

Morse will present a case study of a new tower in Brooklyn, and how they used a spectrum of XR platforms to engage designers and clients. From mobile AR, to Microsoft's Hololens, to VR, he'll discuss advantages and opportunities of the different systems, as well as lessons learned along the way and workflows developed to help a small team effectively utilize new tech.

You'll have an opportunity to see this and many other insightful talks at the event, but heads up: the deadline to register for XRDC at a discount rate is today (June 5th) at 11:59 PM Pacific!

This is shaping up to be the year's premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and innovators, and of course there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass. Be sure to register today to get the best deal!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

