See how XR is shaping the future of architecture at XRDC 2019

One of the most invigorating aspects of attending a cross-discipline professional conference like XRDC is seeing how creative visionaries in other industries are using the same tech you are to do incredible things in healthcare, media, journalism, and more.

For example, SHoP Architects' Christopher Morse will be delivering a talk on "XR Development for Architecture" at XRDC this October that promises an inside look at how different AR and VR technologies are being integrated into architects' design processes.

Morse will present a case study of a new tower in Brooklyn, and how they used a spectrum of XR platforms to engage designers and clients. From mobile AR, to Microsoft's Hololens, to VR, he'll discuss advantages and opportunities of the different systems, as well as lessons learned along the way and workflows developed to help a small team effectively utilize new tech.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa