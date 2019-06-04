Thumper: Pocket Edition and Ordia among 2019 Apple Design Award winners

The winners of the 2019 Apple Design Awards have been announced, and some familiar names from the world of video games have been celebrated for their ingenuity, smarts, and design savvy.

Syrupy one-finger action platform Ordia (Loju) was honored with an award, alongside heavy-metal rhythm game Thumper: Pocket Edition (Drool) and polished mobile racer Asphalt 9: Legends.

Joining those titles in the winners circle were surreal adventure The Gardens Between, and perplexing, hand-painted puzzler Eloh (Broken Rules).

This isn't the only slice of big news to come out of WWDC19. Yesterday, Apple revealed it'll be bringing Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support to tvOS and iPadOS, and laid out some of the rather impressive improvements it's bringing to ARKit 3.