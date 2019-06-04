Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 4, 2019
YoYo Games shuts down publishing division after struggling to 'add value'

June 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
GameMaker Studio 2 creator YoYo Games has shut down its publishing wing after just one year. 

Breaking the news in an interview with PocketGamer.biz, YoYo Games general manager Stuart Poole explained the company has struggled to add value to the sector, and has instead decided to focus more of its energy on supporting GameMaker developers and publishers.

The company only opened the fledgling division in May 2018, and at the time explained it would act as a conduit to success for GameMaker developers by providing them with "commercial expertise, advance knowledge of the platform, and investment clout."

"It’s become clear over the year that this isn’t where we can add the most value, and that our organizational capability to deliver in this area diverts resources from where they are most needed, and we aren’t in a position to offer significantly more than other publishers in this regard,” said Poole.

“Essentially, we are at our best when we’re providing support to GameMaker developers and publishers that have the effect of inspiring our community and helping new developers to learn faster.”

Following the division's closure, former Outplay Entertainment senior producer Chris Trewartha, who was brought in to lead YoYo's publishing efforts, has left the company.

