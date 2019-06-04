Microsoft rebrands Windows 10 Xbox app as the Xbox Console Companion

Microsoft is bringing some changes to Windows 10’s Xbox app, starting by renaming the app to the Xbox Console Companion.

It’s a small change for now, but only the first made to the app as Microsoft works to bridge the gap between many of its Xbox and Windows video game offerings. The company recently announced that it would be bringing Xbox Game Pass to Windows 10 just last week, and has plans to discuss its game-focused PC plans at E3 this month.

According to Windows Central, a message on the Windows 10 app explains that the Xbox Console Companion will, in its final form, “Be a dedicated app for your Xbox console’s features and settings.” Some of the Xbox Live connectivity previously offered by the app looks to have instead popped in the Xbox Game Bar quick-access panel Microsoft unveiled last month. That overlay lets Windows 10 users access music, capture tools, and Xbox Live chats while playing almost any game on PC.