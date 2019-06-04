The Institute of Play is winding down after 11 years

After over a decade of supporting programs that use games as tools for education and social development, the Institute of Play is winding down operations.

The organization made the announcement in a blog post today, saying that “after long and careful consideration the Institute of Play’s board an executive staff have come to the difficult decision to wind down the organization.”

Staff expect that process to complete by the end of this summer. Following that, the Connected Learning Lab and UC Irvine will have a non-exclusive license to the Institute of Play’s archive of materials, and that content will remain freely available.

“We are so proud of the work we have been able to do over the past 11 years,” reads the announcement. “The Institute of Play has been at the forefront of games and learning since its inception and since that time we have worked tirelessly to spread our work by partnering with organizations to train educators, design schools, develop game-like curriculum, and empower individuals through design and play.”

The Institute of Play has long worked alongside major game studios and charitable organizations to highlight the educational value of video games in a variety of settings. Just recently, the organization partnered with Nintendo to introduce Nintendo Labo-themed curriculum that teaches STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) principles to students. Prior to that, the Institute of Play has worked alongside the likes of Electronic Arts, the ESA, and many more to further game-driven education.