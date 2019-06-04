Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring an Open-World Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for an open-world designer that develops designs for layout, content, combat and systems for an assigned project, and implements these designs in game. This includes taking designs through pitch, concept, implementation, bug fixing, balance, and polish phases.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create clear and concise, visually oriented design materials that explain mechanics, systems, and features.

Pitch and present designs to the team and department heads.

Develop and communicate layout, content, or system designs through written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations

Build basic level layout using in-house proprietary tools; work with the Art team on how to evolve the design in order to meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Implement gameplay and game structure through the use of an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Gameplay Programming team to deliver content that meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Follow up with multiple departments on progress of missions or features and updates the team as needed through various mediums.

Address bugs and gameplay issues to assure a stable and polished product

Help assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests

Provides constructive feedback on all aspects of the product; find opportunities to increase the quality of the product and advise on how that information may be implemented, or held for future products

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Intermediate knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors).

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and UE4 Blueprint scripting skills are a plus.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Open-world experience would be a plus.

If this is the opportunity that you have been looking for, we'd like to hear from you. Please click use the link above to submit your application. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

