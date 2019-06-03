Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Blizzard brought Orphea to Heroes of the Storm

Video: How Blizzard brought Orphea to Heroes of the Storm

June 4, 2019 | By Staff
June 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, History

In this 2019 GDC session, Blizzard's Lana Bachynski covers the art and animation process from first concept to final implementation through the lens of Orphea's development process in Heroes of the Storm.

Bachynski served up a rare inside look at how Blizzard handles character development, and her talk covered everything from how to create eye-catching, powerful silhouettes to what Blizzard does to ensure characters make sense in different games with wildly varying art styles.

On the off chance you didn't catch it at GDC this year, know that you can now watch Bachynski's talk free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.03.19]
Open-World Designer
Voodoo Germany GmbH
Voodoo Germany GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.29.19]
(Senior) Game Artist (m/f)
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.28.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.26.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image