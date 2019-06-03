Video: How Blizzard brought Orphea to Heroes of the Storm

In this 2019 GDC session, Blizzard's Lana Bachynski covers the art and animation process from first concept to final implementation through the lens of Orphea's development process in Heroes of the Storm.



Bachynski served up a rare inside look at how Blizzard handles character development, and her talk covered everything from how to create eye-catching, powerful silhouettes to what Blizzard does to ensure characters make sense in different games with wildly varying art styles.

On the off chance you didn't catch it at GDC this year, know that you can now watch Bachynski's talk free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

