Bulletstorm and Gears of War developer People Can Fly opens New York studio

June 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment developer People Can Fly has expanded into North America with the opening of a brand new studio in New York. 

The new office has been named People Can Fly New York, and means the company now employs over 200 people across four studios in the United States, the UK, and Poland. 

The fledgling studio will be led by former Avalanche Studios executive producer and Defiant Studios co-founder David Grijns, with fellow Defiant co-founder and creative director Roland Lesterlin also joining the leadership team as executive producer. 

People Can Fly is currently developing an unannounced triple-A project with Square Enix, and is also co-developing several titles in the Gears of War franchise. The New York studio has initially been tasked with helping out on the Square Enix project.

