Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop share price hits 16-year low after Q1 results

GameStop share price hits 16-year low after Q1 results

June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

GameStop shares have fallen 36 percent in a single day, making for the sharpest single-day drop the retailer has seen since listing in 2002 according to Bloomberg. At around $5.13 a share, the decline also brings GameStop’s stock price to its lowest point since 2003.

The shift was triggered by the release of GameStop’s first quarter financials yesterday. In that report, the company said that sales had fallen 13 percent, continuing an unfortunate trend of declining sales.

GameStop’s recently appointed CEO George Sherman said that the company is working on refocusing on the core elements of its business as part of a “multi-year transformation effort,” and will stop paying out a quarterly dividend to instead focus funds on paying down debt.

At its current share price, Bloomberg notes that GameStop has lost 95 percent of its market value since its $10 billion peak in 2007. Analysts speaking to the publication note that many investor fears stem from declining physical sales as the game industry continues to push more and more into digital.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.05.19]
Community Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.05.19]
Senior Producer (Game Manager)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Genies Inc
Genies Inc — Venice, California, United States
[06.04.19]
*Principal Engineer - Graphics Programming &amp; Rendering Engine*


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image