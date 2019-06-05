Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Void Bastards' co-designer at 7PM EST

June 5, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
June 5, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

There's plenty of games out there from various veterans of the BioShock franchise, but only one of them, Void Bastards, is an FPS Rogue-like about a group of prisoners trying to escape the Sargasso Nebula. 

Out last week, Void Bastards has already won critical acclaim for its unique system design and standout personality. Today at 7PM EST, co-designer Farbs of development team Blue Manchu will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss Void Bastards' design and development. 

If you're curious about the making of this (quite Australian) sci-fi game, be sure to drop by GDC Twitch chat and ask your questions! And for more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[06.04.19]
GAME DESIGN INSTRUCTOR
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.03.19]
Open-World Designer
Voodoo Germany GmbH
Voodoo Germany GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.29.19]
(Senior) Game Artist (m/f)
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.28.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image