Report: Destiny 2 is coming to Google Stadia

The online game Destiny 2 looks to be one of the triple-A titles coming to Google’s upcoming Stadia platform, at least according to multiple sources speaking to Kotaku.

Five individuals, either developers or “plugged-in tipsters,” told Kotaku that Destiny 2 is set to be one of several major games announced for Stadia. Google has its first big Stadia Connect streaming event set for tomorrow at 9 AM PT and plans to detail pricing, games, and launch details for the cloud-based service Thursday afternoon.

Google announced Stadia earlier this year as a cloud-based game platform that would allow players to instantly start playing a game from any Chrome-compatible device, including Chromecasts, laptops, mobile devices, and more without any delays, downloads, or updates. The company has remained relatively tight-lipped about the platform's finer details since its announcement, but tomorrow's event looks to answer many of the questions that have sprung up about Stadia in the past few months.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is also set to host a stream shortly after Google’s event to detail an upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, but data miners (and additional Kotaku sources) say that the developer is also going to announce cross-save features for the multiplatform game.

Destiny 2 launched for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September 2017 and PC that same August. So far, all of those platforms have remained separate, both in terms of save data and matchmaking, but that could potentially change in the near future. Data miners uncovered an image with the words “cross-save” on it, leading some to believe that Bungie is going to announce cross-platform progression during tomorrow’s livestream.

Two of those sources speaking to Kotaku mentioned that they were unsure if cross-save features would roll out for PlayStation 4 players, however. Though the company has been more amicable on the topic of cross-platform features in recent months, Sony has traditionally been reluctant to open its user base up to play and share progression across the console lines.