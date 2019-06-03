Video: Rebooting the immersive sim with Prey's Mooncrash DLC

In this 2019 GDC talk, Arkane Studios' Rich Wilson dissects the design and development of Mooncrash, a downloadable content pack for its 2017 sci-fi immersive sim Prey which introduces a roguelike structure and systems.

Wilson's talk was an hour-long deep dive into the challenges of building immersive sims, as well as what it takes to motivate a team to break form, what you can learn by dismantling your existing mechanics, and how you can integrate other genres into your game to breathe life into it.

It was a great talk, so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your opportunity to now watch his talk free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

