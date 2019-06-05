Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright , The Missing , and more awarded at BitSummit

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, The Missing, and more awarded at BitSummit

June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Audio, Design

The Japanese indie game festival BitSummit has wrapped up, and in doing so named the winners of its annual awards program.

Six of the winners were selected by a panel of industry judges while one was left to a public vote. This year, the winner of the top honors, the Vermilion Gate Award, was Deskworks’ RPG Time: The Legend of Wright.

Developed by a two-person team, RPG Time won out over fellow nominees Unpacking (Witch Beam), World of Horror (panstasz/Ysbryd Games), 39 Days to Mars (It’s Anecdotal), and Below (Capy Games). Obakeidoro by Freestyle Games walked away with this year’s audience-selected Popular Selection Award as well.  

The rest of this year’s finalists can be found below, with each category’s winning game in bold:

International Award

  • Star Renegades (Massive Damage, Inc)
  • Tunche (Leap Game Studios)
  • Mørkredd (Hyper Games)
  • Legal Dungeon (Somi)
  • Tale of Ronin (Dead Mage)

Innovative Outlaw Award

  • Unpacking (Witch Beam)
  • Onkou Cha-Han (Wataru Nakano X Miyazaworks)
  • Symbio (Jesper Bergman, Hangning Zhang, Kaijun Wang, Kristina Stiskaite, Alexander Sinn, Merve Metinkol)
  • Madorica Real Estate (Gift Ten Industry K.K.)
  • Legal Dungeon (Somi)

Excellence in Game Design

  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Deskworks)
  • The Missing – J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls)
  • Sweep It! (Oomoplata Games)
  • Below (Capy Games)
  • Mørkredd (Hyper Games)

Excellence in Visual Design

  • RPG Time: the Legend of Wright (Deskworks)
  • 39 Days to Mars (It's Anecdotal)
  • Star Renegades (Massive Damage, Inc)
  • Tales of the Neon Sea (Zodiac Interactive)
  • Lost Ember (Moon Eye Studios)

Excellence in Sound Design

  • Unpacking (Witch Beam)
  • Invisible (Invisible)
  • No Straight Roads (Metronomik)
  • Below (Capy Games)
  • Phogs! (Coatsink)

Related Jobs

Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[06.04.19]
GAME DESIGN INSTRUCTOR
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.03.19]
Open-World Designer
Voodoo Germany GmbH
Voodoo Germany GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.29.19]
(Senior) Game Artist (m/f)
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.28.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image