RPG Time: The Legend of Wright , The Missing , and more awarded at BitSummit

The Japanese indie game festival BitSummit has wrapped up, and in doing so named the winners of its annual awards program.
Six of the winners were selected by a panel of industry judges while one was left to a public vote. This year, the winner of the top honors, the Vermilion Gate Award, was Deskworks’ RPG Time: The Legend of Wright.
Developed by a two-person team, RPG Time won out over fellow nominees Unpacking (Witch Beam), World of Horror (panstasz/Ysbryd Games), 39 Days to Mars (It’s Anecdotal), and Below (Capy Games). Obakeidoro by Freestyle Games walked away with this year’s audience-selected Popular Selection Award as well.
The rest of this year’s finalists can be found below, with each category’s winning game in bold:
International Award
- Star Renegades (Massive Damage, Inc)
- Tunche (Leap Game Studios)
- Mørkredd (Hyper Games)
- Legal Dungeon (Somi)
- Tale of Ronin (Dead Mage)
Innovative Outlaw Award
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
- Onkou Cha-Han (Wataru Nakano X Miyazaworks)
- Symbio (Jesper Bergman, Hangning Zhang, Kaijun Wang, Kristina Stiskaite, Alexander Sinn, Merve Metinkol)
- Madorica Real Estate (Gift Ten Industry K.K.)
- Legal Dungeon (Somi)
Excellence in Game Design
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Deskworks)
- The Missing – J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls)
- Sweep It! (Oomoplata Games)
- Below (Capy Games)
- Mørkredd (Hyper Games)
Excellence in Visual Design
- RPG Time: the Legend of Wright (Deskworks)
- 39 Days to Mars (It's Anecdotal)
- Star Renegades (Massive Damage, Inc)
- Tales of the Neon Sea (Zodiac Interactive)
- Lost Ember (Moon Eye Studios)
Excellence in Sound Design
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
- Invisible (Invisible)
- No Straight Roads (Metronomik)
- Below (Capy Games)
- Phogs! (Coatsink)