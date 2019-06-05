Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Genies Inc is hiring a Principal Graphics Engineer

Get a job: Genies Inc is hiring a Principal Graphics Engineer

June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Principal Graphics Engineer, Genies Inc

Location: Venice, California

Responsibilities

The Principal Graphics Engineer will have full responsibility and control over crafting an OpenGL-based server-side rendering pipeline to bring Genie animations to users at scale. We are seeking to decrease latency when delivering animations and maintain manageable costs for the company. Our current rendering pipeline uses Javascript, we are seeking to revamp our pipeline to be as close to the GPU as possible.

MINIMUM Qualifications

  • Computer Graphics knowledge Bachelor/Master's degree in Computer Science or relevant field, or equivalent experience
  • Solid experience in one or more of industry standard graphics APIs (DirectX, OpenGL, etc)
  • Solid experience with GPU and CPU optimization techniques
  • Strong knowledge of C/C++ programming languages
  • Excellent 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience with multi-threaded distributed systems
  • Shaders
  • GPU parallelism
  • Video transcoding and image processing (libav, ffmpeg, etc)
  • Distributed systems and architectures
  • Amazon Web Services experience
  • ffmpeg, libav native bindings experience 
  • Experience in creating rendering engines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Genies Inc
Genies Inc — Venice, California, United States
[06.04.19]
*Principal Engineer - Graphics Programming &amp; Rendering Engine*
Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[06.04.19]
GAME DESIGN INSTRUCTOR
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.31.19]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Elvenar


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image