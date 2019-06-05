Get a job: Genies Inc is hiring a Principal Graphics Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Venice, California

Responsibilities

The Principal Graphics Engineer will have full responsibility and control over crafting an OpenGL-based server-side rendering pipeline to bring Genie animations to users at scale. We are seeking to decrease latency when delivering animations and maintain manageable costs for the company. Our current rendering pipeline uses Javascript, we are seeking to revamp our pipeline to be as close to the GPU as possible.

MINIMUM Qualifications

Computer Graphics knowledge Bachelor/Master's degree in Computer Science or relevant field, or equivalent experience

Solid experience in one or more of industry standard graphics APIs (DirectX, OpenGL, etc)

Solid experience with GPU and CPU optimization techniques

Strong knowledge of C/C++ programming languages

Excellent 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with multi-threaded distributed systems

Shaders

GPU parallelism

Video transcoding and image processing (libav, ffmpeg, etc)

Distributed systems and architectures

Amazon Web Services experience

ffmpeg, libav native bindings experience

Experience in creating rendering engines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.