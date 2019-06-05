Zynga launches Snap Games-exclusive battle royale game

Zynga’s mobile battle royale game Tiny Royale has launched for Snap’s social game platform Snap Games, one of a handful of titles from noted developers to launch exclusively on the platform.

Snap Games is baked right into the company’s existing Snapchat app, something that aims to amplify the social nature of the games launching on the platform by integrating directly with players existing Snapchat friends lists.

“Snap Games is all about exploring new ways for friends to play together and Tiny Royale is the perfect example of that,” said Snap Games head Will Wu. Tiny Royale joins games from developers like Spry Fox, Game Closure, and PikPok on the platform. So far, five of the six games announced alongside Snap Games in April have released: Snake Squad, Zombie Rescue Squad, Alphabear Hustle, Bitmoji Party, and Tiny Royale.