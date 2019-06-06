Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 6, 2019
Naughty Dog is shutting down PS3 servers for Uncharted 2 , 3 , and The Last of Us

June 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Naughty Dog is shutting down the PlayStation 3 servers for Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, and The Last of Us after almost 10 years. 

Although it's hardly surprising to see a developer switch off the servers for aging titles on a last-gen console, the news will be bittersweet for anyone who remembers tucking into the acclaimed trifecta -- which were some of the PS3's most iconic games. 

For those who enjoy feeling old, Uncharted 2 launched all the way back in October 2009, while the youngest of the trio, The Last of Us, arrived six years ago in June 2013.

To ensure the trinity gets a proper send off, Naughty Dog is making every single piece of multiplayer DLC for each title free until the servers are turned off on September 3 at 5pm PT. That means there's never been a better time to take one last stroll down memory lane.

