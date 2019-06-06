Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 6, 2019
Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G game streaming to the U.S.

Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G game streaming to the U.S.

June 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Hatch has partnered with Samsung to bring its mobile game streaming service to 5G-capable smartphones in the United States, giving the Rovio-owned company a helping hand in North America. 

The pair have teamed up to create the 'Hatch for Samsung' app, which will be included on Samsung's first flagship 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. One month of Hatch Premium will also be included with each device, allowing owners to take the Netflix-style offering for a spin without having to splash any cash. 

Just like other game streaming services, Hatch grants users unlimited access to a variety of premium titles, and does away with downloads and in-game purchases. The Hatch library currently boasts over 100 mobile games, including familiar names like Monument Valley, Hitman Go, Angry Birds, and Crashlands.

