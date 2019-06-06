Watch Void Bastards' co-designer break down its punchy, randomized design

Yesterday Blue Manchu game designer Farbs dropped by the GDC Twitch channel for a livestream of Void Bastards, a strategy/shooter sim that follows in the footsteps of System Shock and BioShock, but trades dystopian worldbuilding for Commonwealth-inspired humor.

It's a meaty, great-feeling game that plays on the strengths of its developers' immersive sim roots, and Farbs was kind enough to share stories about how its complex layered systems came to be. If you're curious about making games that take inspiration from the systems of System Shock 2, you can now watch the full Q&A with Farbs in the video above.

