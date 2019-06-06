Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Destiny goes free-to-play as Destiny 2: New Light

Destiny goes free-to-play as Destiny 2: New Light

June 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Bungie is launching a free-to-play version of Destiny 2 alongside the game’s upcoming expansion Shadowkeep called Destiny 2: New Light.

New Light launches on September 17 aims to offer new players an appealing place to start playing Destiny 2 without having to play a pricey game of catch-up with its existing DLC. It’s a significant shift for developer Bungie, and one of a handful major changes announced since the company regained publishing rights from Activision.

Destiny 2: New Light offers the base game and all of Destiny 2’s year-one content. Something new for the free-to-play version is the ability to explore areas introduced in year-two content without purchasing the expansions themselves, though playing specific missions still require a purchase.

The New Light announcement followed Bungie’s official reaveal of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. That expansion pack represents a couple other significant departures from previous Destiny 2 content drops. For one, Shadowkeep won’t require players to own all preceding Destiny 2 DLC unlike past packs.

On top of that, Bungie got the all-clear to bring support for cross-platform save transfers on all platforms (including its just-announced Stadia version), revealed that it will no longer release platform-exclusive gear or activities, and announced that, in the wake of the Activision/Bungie split, Destiny 2 will be moving from Battle.net to Steam on PC.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.05.19]
Mid / Senior Environment Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.05.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[05.30.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.29.19]
Rendering Core Technology Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image