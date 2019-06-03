Video: Creating a tools pipeline for Horizon Zero Dawn

In this 2017 GDC talk, Guerrilla Games' Dan Sumaili and Sander van der Steen explain how the Horizon Zero Dawn team defined and implemented a tools pipeline that would support an integrated game development environment.

Together the pair revealed a clear picture of the Decima Engine and how the framework's capabilities took shape over time, sharing examples of systems they developed and how those systems interact.

It was a unique look inside the construction of a tools pipeline that supported the studio's foray into a new genre and a new franchise, so if you're at all curious about Horizon or the Decima Engine don't miss your chance to now watch their talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

