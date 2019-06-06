Get a job: Impulse Gear is hiring a Mid/Senior Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California

Impulse Gear is a leading VR Game Studio in San Francisco CA. We released our first VR Game called Farpoint in May of 2017 which has been well received by Core Gamers worldwide. Founded in 2013, our studio is comprised of exceptional game development talent from both the AAA and Mobile Game industry. Our core team has over 40 years of game development experience working on some of the largest and most successful titles in our industry’s history. We are looking for game developers who want to solve unique and interesting challenges, and want to have the ability to make a significant impact on future titles we are developing. We value fast iteration and people who take initiative and love to learn!

Here is a link to our story trailer for Farpoint.

Mid / Senior Environment Artist

If you're interested in taking first person shooters to the next level Impulse Gear is looking for you! Impulse Gear is seeking a Mid / Senior Environment Artist to help push the boundaries of our Virtual Reality worlds. Daily tasks would involve building unique worlds, crafting high quality environment set pieces, materials and lighting. The ideal candidate will have outstanding communication skills, a creative mindset, experience working with Unreal Engine 4, a passion for Virtual Reality.

Requirements

3-5+ years of professional game development experience Proficient with Maya, 3ds Max, Modo, or equivalent Experience with ZBrush, Substance Painter, Photoshop Experience with Unreal Engine 4 Experience creating collision data and LODs for static meshes Willingness and ability to give and receive artistic criticism Ability to work under tight time constraints and deadlines Desire to work on Virtual Reality games Must have a positive and supportive attitude and enjoy working with others



An Environment Artist should expect to

Collaborate with world builders, designers, and artists to create inspiring virtual reality game worlds Create assets efficiently and to scale, based on block-outs or from scratch Identify optimization opportunities in the asset pipeline Work in the Unreal Engine, creating materials, and optimizing assets as necessary Work independently to complete projects with limited supervision Be tightly integrated into the team and proactively gather requirements across disciplinary boundaries Always be learning and staying current with new techniques in the art of making games



Impulse Gear is a leading VR game development studio, solving unique problems and bringing new creative ideas to our industry. We offer competitive compensation packages, with stock options, along with top end health coverage and other benefits. We are located in the heart of San Francisco, close to BART and many restaurants. We have a fun collaborative team, and are committed to ensuring our employees success.

Impulse Gear is committed to an inclusive and diverse employee base, and is an equal opportunity employer.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.