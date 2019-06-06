Divinity: Original Sin developer Larian Studios is behind Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios, the developer behind the Divinity: Original Sin games, is working on the next game in Wizards of the Coast’s Baldur’s Gate series.

The studio had lightly implied as much on Twitter in the days leading up to today’s Google Stadia stream, and both Baldur’s Gate 3 and its development team were among the reveals during today’s Stadia event.

During the stream, Larian CEO Swen Vincke shared that he had previously tried to pitch Wizards of the Coast on putting them at the helm of a new Baldur’s Gate game years ago, but the company originally turned them down.

“When we were released Divinity: Original Sin 1, I tried approaching Wizards of the Coast, trying to tell them that we should be the ones making Baldur’s Gate 3,” said Vinke. “They didn’t necessarily believe me back then. But then we started making Divinity: Original Sin 2 and then at some point they just reached out to me and said ‘well you’re the guy that wanted to make Baldur’s Gate 3. Do you still want to make Baldur’s Gate 3?’”

“And that got the conversation rolling. And before you knew it, we were constructing story,” said Vincke.

The game is set to launch for both Google Stadia and PC, and comes nearly 20 years after BioWare released its predecessor Baldur’s Gate 2.