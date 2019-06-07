Struggling Starbreeze granted extended reconstruction period until September

The Stockholm District Court has granted struggling Payday 2 developer Starbreeze an extended reconstruction period up until September 3, 2019.

The company has been in financial straits following the underwhelming launch of Overkill's The Walking Dead, and back in May explained it lacks the funds to operate for another year.

It began the reconstruction process in December following the departure of CEO Bo Andersson, and since then has sold off various assets including the publishing rights to 10 Crowns and System Shock 3 and art studio Dhruva, and recently laid off a quarter of its entire workforce.