Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Struggling Starbreeze granted extended reconstruction period until September

Struggling Starbreeze granted extended reconstruction period until September

June 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The Stockholm District Court has granted struggling Payday 2 developer Starbreeze an extended reconstruction period up until September 3, 2019.

The company has been in financial straits following the underwhelming launch of Overkill's The Walking Dead, and back in May explained it lacks the funds to operate for another year.

It began the reconstruction process in December following the departure of CEO Bo Andersson, and since then has sold off various assets including the publishing rights to 10 Crowns and System Shock 3 and art studio Dhruva, and recently laid off a quarter of its entire workforce.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.07.19]
Lead Game Designer
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[06.07.19]
Senior/Lead Graphics Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.06.19]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image