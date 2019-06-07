Sony trialing new PlayStation voice chat transcription feature

Newsbrief: Sony is looking to make PlayStation voice chat more accessible with the addition of a new chat transcription feature.

The nifty feature is currently being tested in the United States, and could make playing and communicating with friends online infinitely easier for those with audio impairments.

It works by converting party voice chat to text that will appear on the Second Screen mobile app, and also allows players to enter text via the app, which will then be read aloud to other Party members.

A post on the PlayStation Blog explains the feature will only be available in the U.S and will only support English, but hopefully it proves successful enough to warrant a wider rollout with broader language support.