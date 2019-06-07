Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony trialing new PlayStation voice chat transcription feature

Sony trialing new PlayStation voice chat transcription feature

June 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Sony is looking to make PlayStation voice chat more accessible with the addition of a new chat transcription feature. 

The nifty feature is currently being tested in the United States, and could make playing and communicating with friends online infinitely easier for those with audio impairments.

It works by converting party voice chat to text that will appear on the Second Screen mobile app, and also allows players to enter text via the app, which will then be read aloud to other Party members. 

A post on the PlayStation Blog explains the feature will only be available in the U.S and will only support English, but hopefully it proves successful enough to warrant a wider rollout with broader language support.

Related Jobs

Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[06.07.19]
Senior/Lead Graphics Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.06.19]
Lighting Artist
Pipeworks, Inc
Pipeworks, Inc — Eugene, Oregon, United States
[06.06.19]
Engineer III - Serious Games


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image