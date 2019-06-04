Video: Efficient texture streaming in Titanfall 2

In this 2017 GDC session, Respawn Entertainment's Chad Barb serves up a deep dive into the company's approach to efficient texture streaming in its 2016 hit shooter Titanfall 2.

It was an illuminating look at Respawn's pre-process, how the Titanfall 2 team used precomputed data to drive their streaming, their pipeline, and how they used histograms to prioritize textures to load or drop.

So if you're looking for an in-depth look at how triple-A texture streaming works in a hit game, or just want to learn more about how Titanfall 2 was made, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch this talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

