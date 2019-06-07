Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 7, 2019
June 7, 2019
June 7, 2019
Epic launches its overhauled Unreal Online Learning portal

June 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Epic has launched the new version of its Unreal Online Learning portal, offering devs a way to access useful information and lessons about Unreal Engine to aid in their own development efforts.

As outlined on the Unreal Engine blog, the overhauled Unreal Online Learning portal offers a handful of new features aimed at making it easier for developers to find and better utilize the Epic-curated lessons contained within.

One of those features is the addition of curated learning paths to help developers find both a starting point for picking up new skills as well as a way to build on the knowledge they pick up along the way. Individual courses now track and remember progress, meaning devs can see the topics they’ve already covered at a glance and pick up where they left off for any incomplete modules.

Other features like automatic bookmarks, quizzes, and badges are detailed in the full blog post. The new portal, meanwhile, can be found here for those with an Epic Games account handy.

