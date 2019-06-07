Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Yacht Club Games, Deep Silver Volition, and more are hiring now!

June 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Marketing/Community Manager, Yacht Club Games

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Yacht Club Games is looking for a Marketing/Community Manager to join the team and serve as the link between Yacht Club’s teams and Shovel Knight players and fans while engaging and empathizing with all stakeholders!

UI Artist/UI Designer, Big Huge Games

Location:  Lutherville Timonium, Maryland

Big Huge Games is looking for a UI Artist/UI Designer to help craft top-tier strategy gaming experiences for millions of players across the globe! Become the lynchpin of a team devoted to iterative design and world-class visuals.

Technical Artist - Cinematics, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Volition is seeking an experienced, creative problem-solver to join our team as a Technical Artist working in Cinematics.  You will be working in a collaborative environment of cinematic artists, animators and programmers helping to define and implement cinematics tools and pipelines.

You will have the opportunity to push the quality of content through the continued development of cutting-edge tools and pipelines for next-gen game development.

An exceptional candidate is technically savvy, has a background working with cinematics and animation, understands animation workflows and tech pipelines, and actively fosters a culture of helping everyone make their ideas strong.

Sr. Game Server Engineer, N3TWORK

Location: Los Angeles, California

N3TWORK builds fun, engaging, free to play games for iOS and Android. We are looking for talented senior game server engineers to join our small, focused team of experienced veterans to build scalable game servers.

