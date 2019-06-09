Microsoft announces PC Game Pass pricing, adds to Ultimate bundle

During Microsoft's E3 Xbox conference today, head of partnerships Sarah Bond announced the pricing for Xbox's PC Game Pass as well as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle that includes Xbox Live and Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.

The PC-only Game Pass (which just launched) will cost $9.99/month, and the Xbox Live plus Game Pass bundle will clock in at $14.99 per month.

It's an incredibly cheap price given the huge amount of games currently in the Xbox Game Pass, and the PC Game Pass is launching both with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and a slew of indies showcased on the stage today.

This announcement also puts pressure on Valve and Epic as storefronts, since many indie games sold on their platforms will likely become available in the Xbox Game Pass.